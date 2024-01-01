Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

40,992 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential 2.4 w/Safety Package

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS2CAD8LH279482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,992 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe