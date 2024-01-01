Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition. Financing available! Really low milage. Aftermarket pies, aftermarkey breather kit with fuel down load, chrom front end, quick detach passanger backrest with rear rack, custom shifter linkage, aftermarket Clocksworks windshield, chrome frame cover covers, front wheel chrome axel covers, aftermarket hand grips, good rubber, blacked out blinker kit. Real clean street glide!!!</p><p><strong>$14,900</strong></p><p><strong>Year</strong></p><p><strong>2006</strong></p><p><strong>Make</strong></p><p><strong>Harley Davidson</strong></p><p><strong>Model</strong></p><p><strong>Street Glide</strong></p><p><strong>Mileage</strong></p><p><strong>24100 It is in miles</strong></p><p><strong>Engine</strong></p><p><strong>1450 cc</strong></p><p><strong>Color</strong></p><p><strong>Black</strong></p><p><strong>Fuel System</strong></p><p><strong>fuel injected</strong></p><p><strong>Cooling System</strong></p><p><strong>air cooled</strong></p><p></p>

2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide

24,100 KM

Details Description

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide

Financing Available

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide

Financing Available

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 10849428
  2. 10849428
  3. 10849428
  4. 10849428
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
24,100KM
Used
VIN 1HD1KBW196Y694206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 24,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. Financing available! Really low milage. Aftermarket pies, aftermarkey breather kit with fuel down load, chrom front end, quick detach passanger backrest with rear rack, custom shifter linkage, aftermarket Clocksworks windshield, chrome frame cover covers, front wheel chrome axel covers, aftermarket hand grips, good rubber, blacked out blinker kit. Real clean street glide!!!

$14,900

Year

2006

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Street Glide

Mileage

24100 It is in miles

Engine

1450 cc

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide SPECIAL Financing Available!!! for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Harley Davidson Road Glide SPECIAL Financing Available!!! 28,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 CAN AM OUTLANDER 850 XMR EPS Financing Available for sale in Truro, NS
2019 CAN AM OUTLANDER 850 XMR EPS Financing Available 0 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 CAN AM Maverick XC 1000 R Financing Available for sale in Truro, NS
2016 CAN AM Maverick XC 1000 R Financing Available 0 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide