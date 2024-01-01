$14,900+ tax & licensing
2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide
Financing Available
2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide
Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 24,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition. Financing available! Really low milage. Aftermarket pies, aftermarkey breather kit with fuel down load, chrom front end, quick detach passanger backrest with rear rack, custom shifter linkage, aftermarket Clocksworks windshield, chrome frame cover covers, front wheel chrome axel covers, aftermarket hand grips, good rubber, blacked out blinker kit. Real clean street glide!!!
$14,900
Year
2006
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Street Glide
Mileage
24100 It is in miles
Engine
1450 cc
Color
Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Call Dealer
902-899-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384