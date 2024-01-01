$8,900+ tax & licensing
2009 Harley Davidson 883N IRON
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 7,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition. Financing available. Super low milage. Aftermarket pipes, screming Eagle breather kit, fuel down load, good rubber. Side mount liscense plate. All blacked out, Real nice Iron!!!
Year
2009
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
883N Iron Sportster
Mileage
7800 mIt is in miles
Engine
883 cc
Color
Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
