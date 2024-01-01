Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition. Financing available. Super low milage. Aftermarket pipes, screming Eagle breather kit, fuel down load, good rubber. Side mount liscense plate. All blacked out, Real nice Iron!!!</p><p><strong>$8,900</strong></p><p><strong>Year</strong></p><p><strong>2009</strong></p><p><strong>Make</strong></p><p><strong>Harley Davidson</strong></p><p><strong>Model</strong></p><p><strong>883N Iron Sportster</strong></p><p><strong>Mileage</strong></p><p><strong>7800 mIt is in miles</strong></p><p><strong>Engine</strong></p><p><strong>883 cc</strong></p><p><strong>Color</strong></p><p><strong>Black</strong></p><p><strong>Fuel System</strong></p><p><strong>fuel injected</strong></p><p><strong>Cooling System</strong></p><p><strong>air cooled</strong></p><p></p>

2009 Harley Davidson 883N IRON

7,800 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Harley Davidson 883N IRON

Financing Available

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Harley Davidson 883N IRON

Financing Available

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 10849425
  2. 10849425
  3. 10849425
  4. 10849425
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
7,800KM
Used
VIN 1HD4LE2459K442391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 7,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. Financing available. Super low milage. Aftermarket pipes, screming Eagle breather kit, fuel down load, good rubber. Side mount liscense plate. All blacked out, Real nice Iron!!!

$8,900

Year

2009

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

883N Iron Sportster

Mileage

7800 mIt is in miles

Engine

883 cc

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide CVO Financing Available for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide CVO Financing Available 6,600 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide Financing Available for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide Financing Available 18,000 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Harley Davidson 883 Iron N Financing Available for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Harley Davidson 883 Iron N Financing Available 3,200 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2009 Harley Davidson 883N IRON