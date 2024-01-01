Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

133,000 KM

Details Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

S

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

S

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10900919
  2. 10900919
  3. 10900919
  4. 10900919
  5. 10900919
  6. 10900919
  7. 10900919
  8. 10900919
  9. 10900919
  10. 10900919
  11. 10900919
  12. 10900919
  13. 10900919
  14. 10900919
  15. 10900919
  16. 10900919
  17. 10900919
  18. 10900919
  19. 10900919
  20. 10900919
  21. 10900919
  22. 10900919
  23. 10900919
  24. 10900919
  25. 10900919
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,000KM
Used
VIN 3vw2k7ajxbmo77071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1377
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD 29,900 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta S for sale in Truro, NS
2011 Volkswagen Jetta S 133,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2014 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4WD 237,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Jetta