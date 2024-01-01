$18,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide
Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 17,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition. Financing available. Real low milage, Cruise controle, Blackedout aftermarket pipes & aftermarket breather kit with fuel download, 12" apes, Quick detack passanger backrest mounts, aftermarket windshield, highway pegs, chrome headlight extension, custome chrome bag levers. Super clean Street Glide.
Year
2013
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Street Glide FLHX
Mileage
17000 MILES
Engine
103 ci ci
Color
Yellow
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
