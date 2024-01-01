2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide

Menu
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available! Low milage. Added quick detatch colour match tank with rear rack. Cruise controle, 6 speed transmission, Bike is super clean ! No disapointments!</p><p><strong>$18,900</strong></p><p><strong>Year</strong></p><p><strong>2013</strong></p><p><strong>Make</strong></p><p><strong>Harley Davidson</strong></p><p><strong>Model</strong></p><p><strong>Street Glide</strong></p><p><strong>Mileage</strong></p><p><strong>18000 MILES</strong></p><p><strong>Engine</strong></p><p><strong>103 ci ci</strong></p><p><strong>Color</strong></p><p><strong>Red</strong></p><p><strong>Fuel System</strong></p><p><strong>fuel injected</strong></p><p><strong>Cooling System</strong></p><p><strong>air cooled</strong></p>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

VIN 1HD1KBM18DB695091

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 18,000 KM

Excellent condition! Financing available! Low milage. Added quick detatch colour match tank with rear rack. Cruise controle, 6 speed transmission, Bike is super clean ! No disapointments!

