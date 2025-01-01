$13,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5
2.0T Premium Quattro
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,000KM
VIN wa1cfcfp8fa062065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # 2184
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
