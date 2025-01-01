Menu
2015 Audi Q5

168,000 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Quattro

12131736

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Quattro

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,000KM
VIN wa1cfcfp8fa062065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # 2184
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2015 Audi Q5