Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT 6AT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT 6AT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10716377
  2. 10716377
  3. 10716377
  4. 10716377
  5. 10716377
  6. 10716377
  7. 10716377
  8. 10716377
  9. 10716377
  10. 10716377
  11. 10716377
  12. 10716377
  13. 10716377
  14. 10716377
  15. 10716377
  16. 10716377
  17. 10716377
  18. 10716377
  19. 10716377
  20. 10716377
  21. 10716377
  22. 10716377
  23. 10716377
  24. 10716377
  25. 10716377
  26. 10716377
  27. 10716377
  28. 10716377
  29. 10716377
  30. 10716377
  31. 10716377
  32. 10716377
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN kmhdh4ah0fu289223

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2013 Kia Forte Koup SX for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Kia Forte Koup SX 113,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Crew Cab Long Box 4WD 85,000 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC Coupe 85,000 KM $32,000 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Elantra