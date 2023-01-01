Menu
2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide

23,000 KM

Details Description

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide

2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide

2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10637661
  • VIN: 5HD1KRCA1HB604722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. Financing available! Custom Harley paint, cruise controle, big screen stereo with Bluetooth, Navigation,custom blacked out windshield, custom chrome windshield strap, custom blacked out HD grips, custom engine louvers, chrome fork covers, painted inner faring, ABS brakes,quick detach back rest mount. Super nice Harley!!!!

$22,900

Year

2017

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Street Glide Special

Mileage

23000 it is in miles

Engine

107 ci

Color

Red

Fuel System

Fuel Injected

Cooling System

Air Cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

