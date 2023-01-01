$22,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
- Listing ID: 10637661
- VIN: 5HD1KRCA1HB604722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition. Financing available! Custom Harley paint, cruise controle, big screen stereo with Bluetooth, Navigation,custom blacked out windshield, custom chrome windshield strap, custom blacked out HD grips, custom engine louvers, chrome fork covers, painted inner faring, ABS brakes,quick detach back rest mount. Super nice Harley!!!!
$22,900
Year
2017
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Street Glide Special
Mileage
23000 it is in miles
Engine
107 ci
Color
Red
Fuel System
Fuel Injected
Cooling System
Air Cooled
