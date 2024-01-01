2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide

Menu
MINT CONDITION!Financing available! Low! Low! Milage! This bike is a CVO so it has all the extras!! 114ci Milwalkee engine,full HD custom CVO paint, colour match lowers, bike is blacked out, full upgraded CVO stereo system with 4 speaker audio and bluetooth,big screen navigation, highway pegs, quick detach backrest, aftermarket pipes, and tons more! This Harley is a must see!!! Contact Mike at 902 899-2384 for info on the amazing bike!

$36,900

Year

2017

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Street Glide CVO

Mileage

6600 MILES

Engine

114 CI ci

Color

Orange and Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

VIN 1HD1PXF14HB958677

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 6,600 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION!Financing available! Low! Low! Milage! This bike is a CVO so it has all the extras!! 114ci Milwalkee engine,full HD custom CVO paint, colour match lowers, bike is blacked out, full upgraded CVO stereo system with 4 speaker audio and bluetooth,big screen navigation, highway pegs, quick detach backrest, aftermarket pipes, and tons more! This Harley is a must see!!! Contact Mike at 902 899-2384 for info on the amazing bike!

