$36,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 6,600 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT CONDITION!Financing available! Low! Low! Milage! This bike is a CVO so it has all the extras!! 114ci Milwalkee engine,full HD custom CVO paint, colour match lowers, bike is blacked out, full upgraded CVO stereo system with 4 speaker audio and bluetooth,big screen navigation, highway pegs, quick detach backrest, aftermarket pipes, and tons more! This Harley is a must see!!! Contact Mike at 902 899-2384 for info on the amazing bike!
Year
2017
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Street Glide CVO
Mileage
6600 MILES
Engine
114 CI ci
Color
Orange and Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
