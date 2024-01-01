Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GX for sale in Truro, NS

2017 Mazda CX-3

62,498 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1709582744
  2. 1709582744
  3. 1709582744
  4. 1709582744
  5. 1709582744
  6. 1709582744
  7. 1709582744
  8. 1709582744
  9. 1709582744
  10. 1709582744
  11. 1709582744
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,498KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JM1DKDB72H0149471

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,498 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto World Truro

Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GX for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Mazda CX-3 GX 62,498 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Toyota Yaris LE 40,122 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Toyota Corolla 74,712 MI $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-3