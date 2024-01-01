$32,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Harley Davidson Street Glide
Special FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 3,800 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT CONDITION. Financing available! All blackedout Road Glide Special.114 ci Milwalkee engine! Aftermarket blacked out pipes, breatherkit and fuel download, big screen stereo with Navigation, quick detach passanger backrest mount, blacked out highway pegs, blacked out blinker kit.Super nice Street Glide Special! Contact Mioke at 902 899-2384 for info on this cool bike!
Year
2019
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Street Glide Special
Mileage
3800 It is in miles
Engine
114 CI ci
Color
Red Denum
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384