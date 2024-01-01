Menu
MINT CONDITION. Financing available! All blackedout Road Glide Special.114 ci Milwalkee engine! Aftermarket blacked out pipes, breatherkit and fuel download, big screen stereo with Navigation, quick detach passanger backrest mount, blacked out highway pegs, blacked out blinker kit.Super nice Street Glide Special! Contact Mioke at 902 899-2384 for info on this cool bike!

$32,000

Year

2019

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Street Glide Special

Mileage

3800 It is in miles

Engine

114 CI ci

Color

Red Denum

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

2019 Harley Davidson Street Glide

3,800 KM

Details Description

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 Harley Davidson Street Glide

Special FINANCING AVAILABLE

2019 Harley Davidson Street Glide

Special FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

3,800KM
Used
VIN 1HD1KRP19KB606730

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 3,800 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION. Financing available! All blackedout Road Glide Special.114 ci Milwalkee engine! Aftermarket blacked out pipes, breatherkit and fuel download, big screen stereo with Navigation, quick detach passanger backrest mount, blacked out highway pegs, blacked out blinker kit.Super nice Street Glide Special! Contact Mioke at 902 899-2384 for info on this cool bike!

$32,000

Year

2019

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Street Glide Special

Mileage

3800 It is in miles

Engine

114 CI ci

Color

Red Denum

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2019 Harley Davidson Street Glide