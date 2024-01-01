$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Harley Davidson 883 Iron N
2020 Harley Davidson 883 Iron N
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
3,200KM
Used
VIN 1HD4LE210LB405598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 3,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new condition! Financing available! All blacked out! Mini apes, side mount liscense plate, cool stubby rear fender. Real cool Harley!
$11,900
Year
2020
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
883N Iron Sportster
Mileage
3200 MILES
Engine
883 ci
Color
Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
