$24,595+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
$24,595
+ taxes & licensing
81,954KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE8MP244690
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,954 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
