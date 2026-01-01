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2000 Chrysler Sebring Lxi. Brown exterior, and tan leather interior. The vehicle odometer is 17,840 km and runs and drives with no engine lights on. There is a dent on the drivers side front fender as seen in pics. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.

2000 Chrysler Sebring

17,840 KM

Details Description Features

$5,522

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2000 Chrysler Sebring

LXi

Watch This Vehicle
14174251

2000 Chrysler Sebring

LXi

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

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Contact Seller

$5,522

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
17,840KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4C3AU52N7YE032881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caffe Latte Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 17,840 KM

Vehicle Description

2000 Chrysler Sebring Lxi. Brown exterior, and tan leather interior. The vehicle odometer is 17,840 km and runs and drives with no engine lights on. There is a dent on the driver's side front fender as seen in pics. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Rear_Window_Defogger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

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438-364-XXXX

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438-364-2067

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$5,522

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2000 Chrysler Sebring