$5,522+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2000 Chrysler Sebring
LXi
2000 Chrysler Sebring
LXi
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$5,522
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
17,840KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4C3AU52N7YE032881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caffe Latte Clear Coat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 17,840 KM
Vehicle Description
2000 Chrysler Sebring Lxi. Brown exterior, and tan leather interior. The vehicle odometer is 17,840 km and runs and drives with no engine lights on. There is a dent on the driver's side front fender as seen in pics. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Rear_Window_Defogger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
$5,522
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2000 Chrysler Sebring