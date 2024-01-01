$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Toyota RAV4
"Holy COW 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2007 Toyota RAV4
"Holy COW 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
332,992KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTMBD31V175117754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 332,992 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” 4X4 Toyota PRIDE & JOY the RAV4 Sport comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty +FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 "SkyActiv Tech SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty 302,575 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac CTS "4X4 Luxury SPORT" certified + FREE 6M warranty 175,598 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet HHR "El cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty 371,020 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2007 Toyota RAV4