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2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover. Grey exterior with black cloth interior with manual transmission. The vehicle odometer is 215,418 km and runs and drives well. ABS light on, SRS light on. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.

2009 Suzuki SX4

215,418 KM

Details Description Features

$2,322

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Suzuki SX4

Crossover

Watch This Vehicle
14405896

2009 Suzuki SX4

Crossover

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

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Contact Seller

$2,322

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
215,418KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JS2YB413995100147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Azure Grey Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,418 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover. Grey exterior with black cloth interior with manual transmission. The vehicle odometer is 215,418 km and runs and drives well. ABS light on, SRS light on. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
Navigation_Aid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

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438-364-XXXX

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438-364-2067

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$2,322

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2009 Suzuki SX4