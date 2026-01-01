$2,322+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Suzuki SX4
Crossover
2009 Suzuki SX4
Crossover
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$2,322
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
215,418KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JS2YB413995100147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Azure Grey Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,418 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover. Grey exterior with black cloth interior with manual transmission. The vehicle odometer is 215,418 km and runs and drives well. ABS light on, SRS light on. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
Navigation_Aid
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
$2,322
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2009 Suzuki SX4