<div>RED ON BLACK, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, 5 SPEED MANUAL, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, NEW SHOCKS, DRIVES, GREAT. GREAT ON GAS. FINANCING AVAILABLE.</div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div><div>CERTIFIED </div><div> </div><div> </div><div><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br /></span><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br /><br />PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.</p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;> 9AM-9PM </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;> SHAUN 416-270-3324<br /></span></p><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>NICK 647-834-5626 </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>ROW AUTO SALES INC </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>509 BAYLY ST EAST<br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 </span></div><div> </div><div> </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>TRADES WELCOME! </span></div><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. </span><span style=font-size: 1em;>CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.</span></p></div><p> </p>

2015 Nissan Sentra

115,998 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

115,998KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP7FL686619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

