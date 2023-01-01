Menu
2016 Nissan Leaf

131,200 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2016 Nissan Leaf

4dr HB S

Location

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

131,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9500857
  • VIN: 1n4bz0cp7gc313858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,200 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL LEAF. ALL ELECTIC. 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES. NEW BRAKES. DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW CAR. VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. HEATED SEATS, HEATED STERRING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, PL, PW, CRUISE, KEYLESS ENTRY. NON SMOKER. THIS LEAF WILL TRAVEL APPROX 90-100KMS ON A CHARGE. ALL SERVICE UP TO DATE.

 

CERTIFIED

 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU.  9AM-9PM 

SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626  ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

Row Auto

