$13,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-270-3324
2016 Nissan Leaf
4dr HB S
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9500857
- VIN: 1n4bz0cp7gc313858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,200 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL LEAF. ALL ELECTIC. 2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES. NEW BRAKES. DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW CAR. VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT. HEATED SEATS, HEATED STERRING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, PL, PW, CRUISE, KEYLESS ENTRY. NON SMOKER. THIS LEAF WILL TRAVEL APPROX 90-100KMS ON A CHARGE. ALL SERVICE UP TO DATE.
CERTIFIED
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.