$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Location
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
705-435-6184
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wvgjv3ax9ew551515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black & Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Email Alliston Auto Centre
Alliston Auto Centre
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
