2015 Honda CR-V
2015 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
7597 Highway 89, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
135,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9394789
- VIN: 2hkrm4h50fh106737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
