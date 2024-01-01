Menu
2013 RAM 1500

309,506 KM

Details Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Laramie

Location

Raes Auto Sales

692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4

705-726-0006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

309,506KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1c6rr7ntxds611888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black/Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 309,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power pedals
Power rear sliding window
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Rustproofed
Power Folding Mirrors
Sprayed in Box Liner
20 inch Alloy Wheels
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WEATHER TECH MATTS
HEATED TRAILERING MIRRORS
Soft Tri Fold Box Cover
20 Inch Perrelli A/T Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Raes Auto Sales

Raes Auto Sales

692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4

705-726-XXXX

705-726-0006

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Raes Auto Sales

705-726-0006

2013 RAM 1500