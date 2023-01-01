Menu
2016 Chrysler 300

125,500 KM

Details

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2016 Chrysler 300

2016 Chrysler 300

300C AWD COOLED & HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!

2016 Chrysler 300

300C AWD COOLED & HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9961421
  • VIN: 2C3CCAKG4GH311290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,500 KM

Vehicle Description

COME IN AND CHECK OUT THIS CHRYSLER 300C ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH HEATED AND COOLED POWER LEATHER SEATS!! GREAT FOR WINTER AND SUMMER. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REAR HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, ALPINE STEREO, USB, AUX, SD CARD, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND DUAL AC AND HEAT CONTROLS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)

