Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2016 Chrysler 300
300C AWD COOLED & HEATED LEATHER SEATS!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
125,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9961421
- VIN: 2C3CCAKG4GH311290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
COME IN AND CHECK OUT THIS CHRYSLER 300C ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH HEATED AND COOLED POWER LEATHER SEATS!! GREAT FOR WINTER AND SUMMER. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REAR HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, ALPINE STEREO, USB, AUX, SD CARD, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND DUAL AC AND HEAT CONTROLS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1