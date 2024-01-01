Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THE CHEROKEE FEATURES A ROOMY INTERIOR WITH STRAIGHTFORWARD CONTROLS AND AMPLE SOUND INSULATION. ASIDE FROM ITS UNUSUALLY MODEST CARGO CAPACITY THIS JEEP HAS A LOT GOING FOR IT!! THE SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, TRACTION CONTROL, CHILD SEAT ANCHORS AND MANY AIRBAGS INCLUDING FRONT AND KNEE AIR BAGS. FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE IT IS EQUIPPED WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND MIRRORS. IN THE SUMMER CRUISE DOWN THE HIGHWAY WITH THE AIR CONDITIONING ON AND CRUISE CONTROL SET. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100</p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

114,800 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport ACCIDENT FREE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport ACCIDENT FREE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1709921865
  2. 1709921867
  3. 1709921869
  4. 1709921871
  5. 1709921872
  6. 1709921877
  7. 1709921882
  8. 1709921886
  9. 1709921890
  10. 1709921895
  11. 1709921899
  12. 1709921903
  13. 1709921907
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAB2GW362756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,800 KM

Vehicle Description

THE CHEROKEE FEATURES A ROOMY INTERIOR WITH STRAIGHTFORWARD CONTROLS AND AMPLE SOUND INSULATION. ASIDE FROM ITS UNUSUALLY MODEST CARGO CAPACITY THIS JEEP HAS A LOT GOING FOR IT!! THE SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDE STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, TRACTION CONTROL, CHILD SEAT ANCHORS AND MANY AIRBAGS INCLUDING FRONT AND KNEE AIR BAGS. FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE IT IS EQUIPPED WITH KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND MIRRORS. IN THE SUMMER CRUISE DOWN THE HIGHWAY WITH THE AIR CONDITIONING ON AND CRUISE CONTROL SET. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE AUTO STOP/START!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Ford Focus SE AUTO STOP/START!! 91,700 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue S ALL WHEEL DRIVE ACCIDENT FREE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue S ALL WHEEL DRIVE ACCIDENT FREE!! 117,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 5.7L SUPER TRACK PAK!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 5.7L SUPER TRACK PAK!! 136,900 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee