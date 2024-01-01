$13,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4dr North
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4dr North
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
166,258KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJMCS9GW139048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2651
- Mileage 166,258 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Smart Wheels - Your Trusted Used Car Dealership - Quality Cars, Exceptional Service!
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North
Body Type: SUV
Engine: 3.2L V6 271HP 239FT. LBS.
Transmission: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Doors: 4
Drive Type: 4X4
Key Features: AM/FM radio, audio steering wheel mounted controls, auto-locking power door locks, Bluetooth auxiliary audio input, bluetooth wireless data link, chrome roof rack crossbars, chrome window trim, cruise control, digital odometer, door pockets storage, electronic parking brake, folds flat passenger seat folding, air conditioning, in dash rearview monitor, intermittent rear wiper, keyless entry multi-function remote, latch system child seat anchors, leather steering wheel trim, lockout button power windows, multi-function display, rear window defogger, rearview camera system, siriusxm satellite radio, speed sensitive volume control, split rear seat folding, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, variable intermittent front wipers, vehicle immobilizer anti-theft system,
Purchase price: $13,888 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North
Body Type: SUV
Engine: 3.2L V6 271HP 239FT. LBS.
Transmission: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Doors: 4
Drive Type: 4X4
Key Features: AM/FM radio, audio steering wheel mounted controls, auto-locking power door locks, Bluetooth auxiliary audio input, bluetooth wireless data link, chrome roof rack crossbars, chrome window trim, cruise control, digital odometer, door pockets storage, electronic parking brake, folds flat passenger seat folding, air conditioning, in dash rearview monitor, intermittent rear wiper, keyless entry multi-function remote, latch system child seat anchors, leather steering wheel trim, lockout button power windows, multi-function display, rear window defogger, rearview camera system, siriusxm satellite radio, speed sensitive volume control, split rear seat folding, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, variable intermittent front wipers, vehicle immobilizer anti-theft system,
Purchase price: $13,888 plus HST and LICENSING
Certification is available for only $799 which includes 3 month or 3ooo km Lubrico warranty with $1000 per claim.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with different terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Bad Credit? Good Credit? No Credit? We work with you to find the best financing plan that fits your budget. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: (705)721-1341
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Cloth door trim
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black roof rails
Active grille shutters
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Integrated rear headrests
Leather steering wheel trim
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Urethane shift knob trim
Body-color body side moldings
Multi-function display
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Hill holder control
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
2.6 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
15.2 STEERING RATIO
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
6 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
CHROME ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre
2020 Nissan Kicks SV 53,442 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 142,695 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra Sport 156,024 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
Call Dealer
705-721-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2016 Jeep Cherokee