2017 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 135,600 KM Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9759676

9759676 VIN: 1C4BJWEG6HL742320

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Conventional Spare Tire

