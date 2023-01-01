Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

135,600 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara/NAVIGATION/2 TOPS!!

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara/NAVIGATION/2 TOPS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9759676
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6HL742320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,600 KM

Vehicle Description

HAVE FUN ALL YEAR ROUND WITH THIS SAHARA!! IT IS BOTH SOFT AND HARD TOPS FOR YOUR OFF ROAD FUN. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REMOTE START, NAVIGATION AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

