$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sorento
SX LIMITED V6 7 PASSENGER!!
2017 Kia Sorento
SX LIMITED V6 7 PASSENGER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 126,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that can handle anything life throws your way? Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie is proud to present this exceptional 2017 Kia Sorento SX LIMITED V6. Finished in a sleek black exterior with a matching black interior, this Sorento exudes a refined presence on the road. Its robust 3.3L V6 engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system, ensures you have the power and confidence to tackle any season and any terrain Canada has to offer. With a comfortable 7-passenger capacity, this Sorento is perfectly suited for family adventures, carpools, or simply providing ample space for all your gear. This well-equipped crossover has 126,500 kilometers on the odometer, ready for its next chapter.
Step inside and experience the premium feel of the SX LIMITED trim. This Sorento isn't just about getting from point A to point B; it's about enjoying the journey in comfort and style. The spacious interior is designed with both the driver and passengers in mind, offering a wealth of features that enhance convenience and entertainment. Whether you're embarking on a long road trip or navigating your daily commute, this 2017 Kia Sorento SX LIMITED V6 provides a driving experience that's both commanding and sophisticated.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Sorento is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Windows
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100