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<p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that can handle anything life throws your way? Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie is proud to present this exceptional 2017 Kia Sorento SX LIMITED V6. Finished in a sleek black exterior with a matching black interior, this Sorento exudes a refined presence on the road. Its robust 3.3L V6 engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system, ensures you have the power and confidence to tackle any season and any terrain Canada has to offer. With a comfortable 7-passenger capacity, this Sorento is perfectly suited for family adventures, carpools, or simply providing ample space for all your gear. This well-equipped crossover has 126,500 kilometers on the odometer, ready for its next chapter.</p><p>Step inside and experience the premium feel of the SX LIMITED trim. This Sorento isnt just about getting from point A to point B; its about enjoying the journey in comfort and style. The spacious interior is designed with both the driver and passengers in mind, offering a wealth of features that enhance convenience and entertainment. Whether youre embarking on a long road trip or navigating your daily commute, this 2017 Kia Sorento SX LIMITED V6 provides a driving experience thats both commanding and sophisticated.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Sorento is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><p>Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing<br>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.<br>Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.<br>Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.<br>No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!<br>4.8 rating on Google!!</p><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2017 Kia Sorento

126,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sorento

SX LIMITED V6 7 PASSENGER!!

Watch This Vehicle
14440837

2017 Kia Sorento

SX LIMITED V6 7 PASSENGER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
126,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA57HG212247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that can handle anything life throws your way? Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie is proud to present this exceptional 2017 Kia Sorento SX LIMITED V6. Finished in a sleek black exterior with a matching black interior, this Sorento exudes a refined presence on the road. Its robust 3.3L V6 engine, paired with an all-wheel-drive system, ensures you have the power and confidence to tackle any season and any terrain Canada has to offer. With a comfortable 7-passenger capacity, this Sorento is perfectly suited for family adventures, carpools, or simply providing ample space for all your gear. This well-equipped crossover has 126,500 kilometers on the odometer, ready for its next chapter.

Step inside and experience the premium feel of the SX LIMITED trim. This Sorento isn't just about getting from point A to point B; it's about enjoying the journey in comfort and style. The spacious interior is designed with both the driver and passengers in mind, offering a wealth of features that enhance convenience and entertainment. Whether you're embarking on a long road trip or navigating your daily commute, this 2017 Kia Sorento SX LIMITED V6 provides a driving experience that's both commanding and sophisticated.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Sorento is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2017 Kia Sorento