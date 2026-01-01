$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
North 4x4 WITH NEW TIRES!!
2018 Jeep Compass
North 4x4 WITH NEW TIRES!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the open road like never before in this vibrant red 2018 Jeep Compass North 4x4 from Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This isn't just any SUV; it's a rugged and reliable companion built for adventure, all while offering the comfort and versatility you need for your daily drive. With its distinctive Jeep styling and a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, you'll have the confidence to tackle any terrain Canada throws your way. The spacious interior in sleek black provides a comfortable and stylish cabin for all your passengers.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Compass is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
- Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
- Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
- Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
- Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
- No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
- 4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100