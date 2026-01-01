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<p>Get ready to experience the open road like never before in this vibrant red 2018 Jeep Compass North 4x4 from Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This isnt just any SUV; its a rugged and reliable companion built for adventure, all while offering the comfort and versatility you need for your daily drive. With its distinctive Jeep styling and a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, youll have the confidence to tackle any terrain Canada throws your way. The spacious interior in sleek black provides a comfortable and stylish cabin for all your passengers.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Compass is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><ul><li><strong>Honest Pricing: </strong>Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing</li><li><strong>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: </strong>Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.</li><li><strong>Friendly Family Business: </strong>We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.</li><li><strong>Financing: </strong>We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.</li><li><strong>No Extra Charges: </strong>We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. <strong>Just honest pricing!!</strong></li><li><strong>4.8 rating on Google!!</strong></li></ul><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2018 Jeep Compass

141,200 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Compass

North 4x4 WITH NEW TIRES!!

Watch This Vehicle
14170795

2018 Jeep Compass

North 4x4 WITH NEW TIRES!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
141,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDBB4JT422126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the open road like never before in this vibrant red 2018 Jeep Compass North 4x4 from Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This isn't just any SUV; it's a rugged and reliable companion built for adventure, all while offering the comfort and versatility you need for your daily drive. With its distinctive Jeep styling and a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, you'll have the confidence to tackle any terrain Canada throws your way. The spacious interior in sleek black provides a comfortable and stylish cabin for all your passengers.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Compass is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

  • Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
  • Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
  • Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
  • Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
  • No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
  • 4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2018 Jeep Compass