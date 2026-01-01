$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL WITH NEW TIRES!!
2019 Ford Edge
SEL WITH NEW TIRES!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Look no further than this sleek, gray 2019 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This well-maintained SUV with 133,100kms on the odometer is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road, all while providing a comfortable and confident driving experience. Its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system ensure a smooth and controlled ride, no matter the weather conditions. Plus, with the added peace of mind of NEW TIRES!!, you're ready to hit the road from day one.
The 2019 Ford Edge SEL combines practicality with modern style. The spacious interior, featuring comfortable gray seating, offers ample room for passengers and cargo. Its fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine provides a balance of power and economy, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways. Eckert Auto Sales is proud to offer this exceptional vehicle, promising both quality and value. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a dependable and stylish SUV that fits your lifestyle.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! Give us a call today for more information at (705)797-1100.
HST and licensing extra.
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100