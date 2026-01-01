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<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Look no further than this sleek, gray 2019 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This well-maintained SUV with 133,100kms on the odometer is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road, all while providing a comfortable and confident driving experience. Its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system ensure a smooth and controlled ride, no matter the weather conditions. Plus, with the added peace of mind of <em>NEW TIRES!!</em>, youre ready to hit the road from day one.</p><p>The 2019 Ford Edge SEL combines practicality with modern style. The spacious interior, featuring comfortable gray seating, offers ample room for passengers and cargo. Its fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine provides a balance of power and economy, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways. Eckert Auto Sales is proud to offer this exceptional vehicle, promising both quality and value. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own a dependable and stylish SUV that fits your lifestyle.</p><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! Give us a call today for more information at (705)797-1100.</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p>

2019 Ford Edge

133,100 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Edge

SEL WITH NEW TIRES!!

Watch This Vehicle
13994061

2019 Ford Edge

SEL WITH NEW TIRES!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J99KBB58574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Look no further than this sleek, gray 2019 Ford Edge SEL, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This well-maintained SUV with 133,100kms on the odometer is perfect for navigating city streets or exploring the open road, all while providing a comfortable and confident driving experience. Its automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system ensure a smooth and controlled ride, no matter the weather conditions. Plus, with the added peace of mind of NEW TIRES!!, you're ready to hit the road from day one.

The 2019 Ford Edge SEL combines practicality with modern style. The spacious interior, featuring comfortable gray seating, offers ample room for passengers and cargo. Its fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine provides a balance of power and economy, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and weekend getaways. Eckert Auto Sales is proud to offer this exceptional vehicle, promising both quality and value. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a dependable and stylish SUV that fits your lifestyle.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! Give us a call today for more information at (705)797-1100.

HST and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2019 Ford Edge