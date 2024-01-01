Menu
<p>Welcome to Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, your premier destination for top-quality pre-owned vehicles right here in the heart of Barrie, Ontario! Nestled conveniently at 395 Dunlop St. W, our dealership is excited to showcase our extensive selection of pre-owned vehicles tailored to meet the needs of drivers in the Simcoe region.</p> <p>Our pre-owned vehicles are carefully inspected and meticulously maintained to ensure they meet our high standards of quality and reliability. Whether you're in the market for a sleek sedan, a rugged SUV, or a powerful truck, we have a diverse range of options to suit every preference and budget.</p> <p>Picture yourself cruising through Barrie's vibrant streets or embarking on weekend adventures to Ontario's scenic destinations – our pre-owned vehicles offer the perfect combination of performance, style, and value. With a variety of makes and models to choose from, you're sure to find the ideal vehicle to fit your lifestyle and driving needs.</p> <p>But don't just take our word for it – visit our dealership today and explore our pre-owned inventory for yourself! Take your favorite models for a test drive and experience firsthand the quality and reliability that our vehicles have to offer.</p> <p>Our friendly team is here to assist you every step of the way, from browsing our inventory to securing financing options that work for you. So why wait? Stop by Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM today and let us help you find the perfect pre-owned vehicle for your adventures in Barrie and beyond!</p>

2019 Honda Civic

207,047 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

LX

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

207,047KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2E51KH024910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 207,047 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2019 Honda Civic