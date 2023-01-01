2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$39,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 3 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10041438

10041438 Stock #: U25659

U25659 VIN: 1C6RR7FT9KS530392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U25659

Mileage 57,308 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Safety Power Brakes DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.