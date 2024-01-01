$36,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited AWD **Fully Loaded**
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited AWD **Fully Loaded**
Location
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
705-739-9100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,988
+ taxes & licensing
73,638KM
Used
VIN 2T3DWRFV9KW001900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,638 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Bayfield Auto Sales
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
705-739-9100
Alternate Numbers1-800-381-9996
$36,988
+ taxes & licensing
Bayfield Auto Sales
705-739-9100
2019 Toyota RAV4