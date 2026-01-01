$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Compass
Limited WITH LEATHER!!
2020 Jeep Compass
Limited WITH LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour black + grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to elevate your drive with this stunning used 2020 Jeep Compass Limited, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! Dressed in a classic white exterior and boasting a sophisticated black and grey leather interior, this SUV is as stylish as it is capable. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and true 4-wheel drive, ensuring you're ready for any adventure, from city commutes to weekend getaways. This 4-door crossover offers the perfect blend of comfort, practicality, and the rugged spirit Jeep is renowned for. With 117,800 kilometers on the odometer, this Compass Limited is just getting started and is eager to hit the road with you behind the wheel.
This 2020 Jeep Compass Limited is packed with premium features designed to make every journey a pleasure. Imagine sinking into the luxurious LEATHER seats, a standout feature that adds a touch of elegance and comfort to your daily drive. Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the intelligent 4-wheel drive system, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions. The Limited trim signifies a higher level of refinement and technology, offering an enhanced driving experience you'll appreciate. Stay connected and entertained with the advanced infotainment system, designed to keep you informed and amused on the go. Plus, the practical SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it the ideal vehicle for families, adventurers, and anyone who needs versatility in their ride.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.
HST and licensing extra.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100