Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to elevate your drive with this stunning used 2020 Jeep Compass Limited, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! Dressed in a classic white exterior and boasting a sophisticated black and grey leather interior, this SUV is as stylish as it is capable. Under the hood, youll find a robust 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and true 4-wheel drive, ensuring youre ready for any adventure, from city commutes to weekend getaways. This 4-door crossover offers the perfect blend of comfort, practicality, and the rugged spirit Jeep is renowned for. With 117,800 kilometers on the odometer, this Compass Limited is just getting started and is eager to hit the road with you behind the wheel.</p><p>This 2020 Jeep Compass Limited is packed with premium features designed to make every journey a pleasure. Imagine sinking into the luxurious <strong>LEATHER</strong> seats, a standout feature that adds a touch of elegance and comfort to your daily drive. Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the intelligent <strong>4-wheel drive system</strong>, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions. The <strong>Limited trim</strong> signifies a higher level of refinement and technology, offering an enhanced driving experience youll appreciate. Stay connected and entertained with the advanced <strong>infotainment system</strong>, designed to keep you informed and amused on the go. Plus, the practical <strong>SUV/Crossover body style</strong> provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it the ideal vehicle for families, adventurers, and anyone who needs versatility in their ride.</p><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!!  For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.</p><p>HST and licensing extra. </p>

2020 Jeep Compass

117,800 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Compass

Limited WITH LEATHER!!

Watch This Vehicle
14108974.811554973?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=24833

2020 Jeep Compass

Limited WITH LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1778860970253
  2. 1778860970712
  3. 1778860971180
  4. 1778860971624
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
117,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCB9LT102993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour black + grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to elevate your drive with this stunning used 2020 Jeep Compass Limited, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! Dressed in a classic white exterior and boasting a sophisticated black and grey leather interior, this SUV is as stylish as it is capable. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and true 4-wheel drive, ensuring you're ready for any adventure, from city commutes to weekend getaways. This 4-door crossover offers the perfect blend of comfort, practicality, and the rugged spirit Jeep is renowned for. With 117,800 kilometers on the odometer, this Compass Limited is just getting started and is eager to hit the road with you behind the wheel.

This 2020 Jeep Compass Limited is packed with premium features designed to make every journey a pleasure. Imagine sinking into the luxurious LEATHER seats, a standout feature that adds a touch of elegance and comfort to your daily drive. Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the intelligent 4-wheel drive system, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions. The Limited trim signifies a higher level of refinement and technology, offering an enhanced driving experience you'll appreciate. Stay connected and entertained with the advanced infotainment system, designed to keep you informed and amused on the go. Plus, the practical SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it the ideal vehicle for families, adventurers, and anyone who needs versatility in their ride.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.

HST and licensing extra. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Start/Stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom WITH POWER DOWN TAILGATE! 97,800 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation WITH WIFI HOTSPOT!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation WITH WIFI HOTSPOT!! 50,400 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC WITH HD RADIO!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC WITH HD RADIO!! 91,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Jeep Compass