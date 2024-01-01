$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
75,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG3LW202315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 7865
- Mileage 75,832 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 combines rugged capability with modern comfort and safety features, making it a versatile choice for both on and off-road adventures. Powered by a robust 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, this SUV can tackle a variety of terrain with ease. Equipped with leather seats, the Wrangler Sahara provides a touch of luxury to its interior, enhancing comfort for both driver and passengers. Additionally, this model offers heated seats and steering wheel, ensuring comfort during chilly weather conditions. With the SafetyTec package, the Wrangler Sahara enhances safety with features like blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, and park assist system. With its combination of rugged capability, comfort, and advanced safety features, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 is ready to conquer any adventure.
Key Features:
Robust 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine delivers impressive performance and off-road capability.
Leather seats provide a touch of luxury and comfort for driver and passengers.
Cold Weather package offers heated seats and steering wheel for comfort in chilly weather conditions.
SafetyTec pack enhances safety with features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
2020 Jeep Wrangler