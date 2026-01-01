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2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2020 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$37,996
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
92,496KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT2LN278528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gator
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,496 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Electronic locking rear differential
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Front
Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
Gator
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: LED Taillamps
BUILT-TO-SERVE EDITION -inc: Black Door Handles Steering Gear Skid Plate Falken Brand Tires LED Taillamps Black Headlamp Bezels Front Suspension Skid Plate Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Tires: 275/55R20 OWL All-Terrain (DISC) Front Extra He...
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp Power 4-Way Driver Lum...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (T5) -inc: MOPAR Lockable Console Storage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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$37,996
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2020 RAM 1500