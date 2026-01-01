$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
Limited WITH POWER LIFTGATE/LANE DEPARTURE!!
2021 Ford Explorer
Limited WITH POWER LIFTGATE/LANE DEPARTURE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 166,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into sophistication and capability with this striking black 2021 Ford Explorer Limited, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This meticulously maintained SUV offers a premium driving experience, perfect for navigating Canadian roads with confidence and style. The sleek black exterior is complemented by a luxurious black interior, creating an elegant and comfortable cabin for you and your passengers. Under the hood, a robust 2.3L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the power and traction you need for any adventure, from city commutes to weekend getaways. With 166,500 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer Limited has been well-traveled and is ready for many more miles of reliable service.
This 2021 Ford Explorer Limited is designed to impress and enhance your daily drive. As a versatile SUV/Crossover, it provides ample space for cargo and passengers alike, making it the ideal choice for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a dependable and feature-rich vehicle. The gasoline-powered engine offers a balance of performance and efficiency, while the automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive provide a seamless and secure driving experience in all weather conditions. At Eckert Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this exceptional example of Ford's renowned Explorer lineup, a vehicle that truly embodies comfort, technology, and versatility.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100