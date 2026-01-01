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<p>Step into sophistication and capability with this striking black 2021 Ford Explorer Limited, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This meticulously maintained SUV offers a premium driving experience, perfect for navigating Canadian roads with confidence and style. The sleek black exterior is complemented by a luxurious black interior, creating an elegant and comfortable cabin for you and your passengers. Under the hood, a robust 2.3L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the power and traction you need for any adventure, from city commutes to weekend getaways. With 166,500 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer Limited has been well-traveled and is ready for many more miles of reliable service.</p><p>This 2021 Ford Explorer Limited is designed to impress and enhance your daily drive. As a versatile SUV/Crossover, it provides ample space for cargo and passengers alike, making it the ideal choice for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a dependable and feature-rich vehicle. The gasoline-powered engine offers a balance of performance and efficiency, while the automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive provide a seamless and secure driving experience in all weather conditions. At Eckert Auto Sales, were proud to offer this exceptional example of Fords renowned Explorer lineup, a vehicle that truly embodies comfort, technology, and versatility.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><p>Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing<br>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.<br>Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.<br>Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.<br>No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!<br>4.8 rating on Google!!</p><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2021 Ford Explorer

166,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited WITH POWER LIFTGATE/LANE DEPARTURE!!

Watch This Vehicle
14517775

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited WITH POWER LIFTGATE/LANE DEPARTURE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
166,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH9MGA34009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 166,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into sophistication and capability with this striking black 2021 Ford Explorer Limited, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie. This meticulously maintained SUV offers a premium driving experience, perfect for navigating Canadian roads with confidence and style. The sleek black exterior is complemented by a luxurious black interior, creating an elegant and comfortable cabin for you and your passengers. Under the hood, a robust 2.3L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the power and traction you need for any adventure, from city commutes to weekend getaways. With 166,500 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer Limited has been well-traveled and is ready for many more miles of reliable service.

This 2021 Ford Explorer Limited is designed to impress and enhance your daily drive. As a versatile SUV/Crossover, it provides ample space for cargo and passengers alike, making it the ideal choice for families, adventurers, or anyone seeking a dependable and feature-rich vehicle. The gasoline-powered engine offers a balance of performance and efficiency, while the automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive provide a seamless and secure driving experience in all weather conditions. At Eckert Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this exceptional example of Ford's renowned Explorer lineup, a vehicle that truly embodies comfort, technology, and versatility.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DUAL EXHAUST
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Ford Explorer