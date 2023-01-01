Menu
2015 RAM 2500

161,213 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

HD, Outdoorsman, Crew Cab, 6'4" Box, 4x4

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

161,213KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9580624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray / Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 161,213 KM

Vehicle Description

$0 Down - Financing Available **O.A.C**  As low as $178 per week for 60 Months

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
SiriusXM Radio
3/4 ton
8 Speed Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

