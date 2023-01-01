$32,800+ tax & licensing
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 2500
HD, Outdoorsman, Crew Cab, 6'4" Box, 4x4
Location
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
161,213KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9580624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray / Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 161,213 KM
Vehicle Description
$0 Down - Financing Available **O.A.C** As low as $178 per week for 60 Months
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
SiriusXM Radio
3/4 ton
8 Speed Transmission
