Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

118,441 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

705-426-4160

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT, Z71, Crew Cab, 4x4, 5'10" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT, Z71, Crew Cab, 4x4, 5'10" Box

Location

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

705-426-4160

  1. 1675287742
  2. 1675287766
  3. 1675287803
  4. 1675287820
  5. 1675288066
  6. 1675288076
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,441KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9571087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,441 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Rear Power Sliding Window
Spray-in Bed Liner
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Factory remote start
20" Tires
Formed Rubber Floor Mats
Factory Trailer Brake Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

2016 RAM 2500 Power ...
 41,650 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2021 Chrysler Grand ...
 94,970 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 E-Torq...
 11,221 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic

Email Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

Fisher's Auto Sales & Service

33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0

Call Dealer

705-426-XXXX

(click to show)

705-426-4160

Alternate Numbers
705-426-4080
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory