Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
705-426-4160
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT, Z71, Crew Cab, 4x4, 5'10" Box
Location
Fisher's Auto Sales & Service
33805 Thorah Sideroad, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-4160
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
118,441KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9571087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,441 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Rear Power Sliding Window
Spray-in Bed Liner
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Factory remote start
20" Tires
Formed Rubber Floor Mats
Factory Trailer Brake Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
