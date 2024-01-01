$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
705-526-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
91,000KM
Used
VIN 1GCRKSE32BZ157995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
OnStar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!
Gear up for winter with Bourgeois Motors Ford! Throughout November, when you purchase, lease, or finance any in-stock new or pre-owned vehicle you can take advantage of our volume discount pricing on winter wheel and tire packages! Speak with your sales consultant to find out how you can get a grip on winter driving while keeping your cash in your pockets. Stay ahead of winter and your budget at Bourgeois Motors Ford!
Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Midland.
The full-size pickup truck market is one of the most competitive fields in the automotive world. Despite fierce competition, the 2011 Chevy Silverado 1500 is a standout winner. With bold, yet refined styling inside and out, a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain, and the capability you'd expect from Chevy, the Silverado is a home run. Whether you're hauling lumber, towing a boat, or if your precious cargo is your family, the Silverado delivers. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 91,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoismotors.com/credit-application/
At Bourgeois Motors Ford in Midland, Ontario, we proudly present the region's most expansive selection of used vehicles, ensuring you'll find the perfect ride in our shared inventory. With a network of dealers serving Midland and Parry Sound, your ideal vehicle is within reach. Experience a stress-free shopping journey with our family-owned and operated dealership, where your needs come first. For over 78 years, we've been committed to serving Midland, Parry Sound, and nearby communities, building trust and providing reliable, quality vehicles. Discover unmatched value, exceptional service, and a legacy of excellence at Bourgeois Motors Fordwhere your satisfaction is our priority.Please note that our inventory is shared between our locations. To avoid disappointment and to ensure that we're ready for your arrival, please contact us to ensure your vehicle of interest is waiting for you at your preferred location.
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Split Folding Rear Seat
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
6 Speakers
Exterior
Rear Step Bumper
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Fleetside Body Ordering Code
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
LT Model Option
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM stereo w/MP3 compatible CD player
Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package
Bumpers: chrome
Front seats: bench
40/20/40 Split Full Feature Centre Frt Bench Seat
Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed
Wheels: 17" Chrome Appearance
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
2 Front Mounted Recovery Hooks
Bourgeois Motors
281 Cranston Crescent, Midland, ON L4R 4L1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-526-XXXX(click to show)
705-526-2278
Alternate Numbers1-877-521-2278
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500