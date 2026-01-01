$31,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr AT4
2024 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr AT4
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,309KM
VIN 3GKALYEG2RL212709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,309 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Power Outlet
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Additional Features
MEMORY MIRRORS
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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613-968-XXXX(click to show)
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Bayview Auto Sales
613-968-3339
2024 GMC Terrain