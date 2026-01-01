Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 GMC Terrain

28,999 KM

Details Features

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 GMC Terrain

Awd 4dr Denali

Watch This Vehicle
14416551

2024 GMC Terrain

Awd 4dr Denali

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

  1. 14416551
  2. 14416551
  3. 14416551
  4. 14416551
  5. 14416551
  6. 14416551
  7. 14416551
  8. 14416551
Contact Seller

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
28,999KM
VIN 3GKALXEG8RL206486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter
Power Outlet

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Automatic door lock
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bayview Auto Sales

Used 2023 Nissan Sentra SR CVT for sale in Belleville, ON
2023 Nissan Sentra SR CVT 37,924 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Select Limited 4x4 for sale in Belleville, ON
2024 Jeep Select Limited 4x4 75,375 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate DCT for sale in Belleville, ON
2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate DCT 34,170 KM $27,495 + tax & lic

Email Bayview Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-968-XXXX

(click to show)

613-968-3339

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2024 GMC Terrain