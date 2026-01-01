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2026 GMC Terrain

47,349 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr Elevation

Watch This Vehicle
14416545

2026 GMC Terrain

AWD 4dr Elevation

Location

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5

613-968-3339

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Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
47,349KM
VIN 3GKALUEGXTL131201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,349 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Comfort

Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bayview Auto Sales

Bayview Auto Sales

6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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613-968-3339

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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bayview Auto Sales

613-968-3339

2026 GMC Terrain