$34,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2026 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr Elevation
2026 GMC Terrain
AWD 4dr Elevation
Location
Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
613-968-3339
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
47,349KM
VIN 3GKALUEGXTL131201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,349 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
tinted windows
Spare Tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Comfort
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bayview Auto Sales
6692 Hwy 62 N., (1km North of the 401), Belleville, ON K8N 4Z5
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613-968-XXXX(click to show)
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Bayview Auto Sales
613-968-3339
2026 GMC Terrain