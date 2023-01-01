$4,995+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2006 Dodge Charger
4DR SDN RWD
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
172,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9457282
- Stock #: 2210-617
- VIN: 2B3KA43G26H100192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean condition for its year. Rides and drives excellent. Very well appointed with options. Asking price includes Safety nd Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000/$1000 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Covers
