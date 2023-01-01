Menu
2006 Dodge Charger

172,600 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2006 Dodge Charger

2006 Dodge Charger

4DR SDN RWD

2006 Dodge Charger

4DR SDN RWD

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9457282
  • Stock #: 2210-617
  • VIN: 2B3KA43G26H100192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean condition for its year.  Rides and drives excellent.  Very well appointed with options.  Asking price includes Safety nd Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000/$1000 per claim.  Warranty upgrades also available.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

