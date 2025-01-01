Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

266,463 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

12256636

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
266,463KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC2HG460402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 266,463 KM

Vehicle Description

266,463 kms. This all-purpose Chevrolet Silverado LT 1500 4X4, can haul passengers or plywood or tow trailers. It's one of the most popular vehicles on the road today.

Crew-cab, short box model with high quality fiberglass “topper” on the box. Hard tonneau cover included as well.

Factory brake control and trailer hitch.

Very well maintained. New tire mounted on alloy wheels.

Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported.

Runs and drives with no issues or concerns. Safety-Checked & Certified

$16,995 + HST. Licence and Registration are extra. LUBRICO Driver’s Shield Warranty available.

Sold by Thames Auto Sales

www.thamesautosales.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-644-0380

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500