2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 266,463 KM
Vehicle Description
266,463 kms. This all-purpose Chevrolet Silverado LT 1500 4X4, can haul passengers or plywood or tow trailers. It's one of the most popular vehicles on the road today.
Crew-cab, short box model with high quality fiberglass “topper” on the box. Hard tonneau cover included as well.
Factory brake control and trailer hitch.
Very well maintained. New tire mounted on alloy wheels.
Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported.
Runs and drives with no issues or concerns. Safety-Checked & Certified
$16,995 + HST. Licence and Registration are extra. LUBRICO Driver’s Shield Warranty available.
Sold by Thames Auto Sales
www.thamesautosales.ca
