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<p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Only 143,400 kms. This extra clean, 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD, is</span></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> the premium, top-of-the-line trim. It comes loaded with options and Honda’s trusted <a href=https://www.honda.ca/content/honda.ca/e71abf3f-8a3d-472a-9fa4-55e1e6ed87ba/modelpage_downloads/hon18102_07_2017_cr-v_brochure_en_v10_online.pdf target=_blank rel=noopener>Real Time All-Wheel Drive system</a> for all-weather traction. 1.5L Turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine for incredible fuel economy and adequate power.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>All Leather Seating</span></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>: Heated, power-adjustable front seats. Power glass moonroof. Navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Hands-free power tailgate. Automatic LED headlights. Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind Spot Monitoring and many more convenient features.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Dont wait to test drive this highly sought-after, premium compact SUV.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims recorded. Fresh oil change, Fully Serviced, Safety Inspected & Certified.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Asking $20,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing requirements.</span></p>

2017 Honda CR-V

143,400 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14462998

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
143,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H92HH104959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 143,400 kms. This extra clean, 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD, is the premium, top-of-the-line trim. It comes loaded with options and Honda’s trusted Real Time All-Wheel Drive system for all-weather traction. 1.5L Turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine for incredible fuel economy and adequate power.

All Leather Seating: Heated, power-adjustable front seats. Power glass moonroof. Navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Hands-free power tailgate. Automatic LED headlights. Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind Spot Monitoring and many more convenient features.

Don't wait to test drive this highly sought-after, premium compact SUV.

Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims recorded. Fresh oil change, Fully Serviced, Safety Inspected & Certified.

Asking $20,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing requirements.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2017 Honda CR-V