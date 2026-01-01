$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 143,400 kms. This extra clean, 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD, is the premium, top-of-the-line trim. It comes loaded with options and Honda’s trusted Real Time All-Wheel Drive system for all-weather traction. 1.5L Turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine for incredible fuel economy and adequate power.
All Leather Seating: Heated, power-adjustable front seats. Power glass moonroof. Navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Hands-free power tailgate. Automatic LED headlights. Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind Spot Monitoring and many more convenient features.
Don't wait to test drive this highly sought-after, premium compact SUV.
Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage claims recorded. Fresh oil change, Fully Serviced, Safety Inspected & Certified.
Asking $20,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing requirements.
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519-644-0380