$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite, with only 101,700 kms. Enjoy rugged off-road dominance and high-end luxury. 3.2L Pentastar V6 engine, 9-speed automatic transmission and Jeep’s Selec-Terrain Active Drive 4x4 system, Specialized modes for auto, snow, sport, sand/mud, and rock.
Underbody skid plates and signature red tow hooks.
Full panoramic Sun Roof. Heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats.
Heated steering wheel and windshield wiper de-icer.
Hands-free power liftgate for easy loading.
8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera
Fully Serviced, Safety Inspected & Certified.
Asking $21,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing requirements.
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519-644-0380