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<p class=MsoNormal><a href=https://www.asburyauto.com/2020-jeep-cherokee-trailhawk-elite target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite</span></a><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>, with only 101,700 kms. </span></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Enjoy rugged off-road dominance and high-end luxury. </span><a href=https://www.edmunds.com/jeep/cherokee/2020/st-401803742/features-specs/ target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>3.2L Pentastar V6 engine</span></a><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>, 9-speed automatic transmission and Jeep’s Selec-Terrain </span><a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dizeHnDqH8 target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Active Drive 4x4 system</span></a><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>, Specialized modes for auto, snow, sport, sand/mud, and rock.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Underbody skid plates and signature red tow hooks.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Full panoramic Sun Roof. Heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Heated steering wheel and windshield wiper de-icer.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Hands-free power liftgate for easy loading.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Fully Serviced, Safety Inspected & Certified.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Asking $21,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing requirements.</span></p>

2020 Jeep Cherokee

101,700 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

Watch This Vehicle
14463313

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
101,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX7LD596895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite, with only 101,700 kms. Enjoy rugged off-road dominance and high-end luxury.  3.2L Pentastar V6 engine, 9-speed automatic transmission and Jeep’s Selec-Terrain Active Drive 4x4 system, Specialized modes for auto, snow, sport, sand/mud, and rock.

Underbody skid plates and signature red tow hooks.

Full panoramic Sun Roof. Heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats.

Heated steering wheel and windshield wiper de-icer.

Hands-free power liftgate for easy loading.

8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, and ParkView Rear Backup Camera

Fully Serviced, Safety Inspected & Certified.

Asking $21,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing requirements.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2020 Jeep Cherokee