$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango
GT AWD
2020 Dodge Durango
GT AWD
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 226,266 KM
Vehicle Description
Redline Pearl 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD - Engine and transmission just replaced with a 90,000 km. - 2021 low-mileage package.
Selling fully serviced, Fresh oil change, Safety Inspected and Certified. Clean CARFAX Report, no accidents or damage reported.
4 - Brand new tires, brake rotors & pads.
Runs and drives like new. Everything works with no issues or concerns.
All-wheel drive traction, powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Third row seating for up to seven passengers with flexible cargo configurations to easily fit groceries, sports gear, or luggage.
Equipped with a user-friendly Uconnect infotainment system, touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration.
Enjoy a refined cabin experience with dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver's seat, and leather-trimmed seating.
Asking $19,995 + HST and Registration.
Vehicle Features
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519-644-0380