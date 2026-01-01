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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Redline Pearl 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD - Engine and transmission just replaced with a 90,000 km. - 2021 low-mileage package. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Selling fully serviced, Fresh oil change, Safety Inspected and Certified. Clean CARFAX Report, no accidents or damage reported.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>4 - Brand new tires, brake rotors & pads.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Runs and drives like new. Everything works with no issues or concerns.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>All-wheel drive traction, powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Third row seating for up to seven passengers with flexible cargo configurations to easily fit groceries, sports gear, or luggage.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Equipped with a user-friendly Uconnect infotainment system, touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Enjoy a refined cabin experience with dual-zone automatic climate control, a power drivers seat, and leather-trimmed seating.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Asking $19,995 + HST and Registration. </span></p>

2020 Dodge Durango

226,266 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14535132.826393569?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33204

2020 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
226,266KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG9LC119774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 226,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Redline Pearl 2020 Dodge Durango GT AWD - Engine and transmission just replaced with a 90,000 km. - 2021 low-mileage package.

Selling fully serviced, Fresh oil change, Safety Inspected and Certified. Clean CARFAX Report, no accidents or damage reported.

4 - Brand new tires, brake rotors & pads.

Runs and drives like new. Everything works with no issues or concerns.

All-wheel drive traction, powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Third row seating for up to seven passengers with flexible cargo configurations to easily fit groceries, sports gear, or luggage.

Equipped with a user-friendly Uconnect infotainment system, touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration.

Enjoy a refined cabin experience with dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver's seat, and leather-trimmed seating.

Asking $19,995 + HST and Registration.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-0380

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2020 Dodge Durango