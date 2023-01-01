$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT5
2020 Cadillac XT5
Sport - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $321 B/W
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
43,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10527147
- Stock #: 708879A
- VIN: 1GYKNGRS1LZ135585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Our sales staff will help you find that luxury, pre-enjoyed vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Inside this Cadillac XT5 is a finely detailed interior that keeps you comfortable while the stylish exterior turns heads. This 2020 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Styled to turn heads, this Cadillac XT5 makes a statement with every arrival, while it's sharp lines and sweeping curves meet the jewel-like lighting elements for a style that's truly stunning! It comes with a generous amount of cargo room and is filled with advanced safety features plus next level technology. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 43,102 kms. It's crystal white tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our XT5's trim level is Sport. Ride in true Cadillac style with elegant alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic highbeams, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and chrome trim providing dazzling detail while 8 inch touchscreen infotainment, voice recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G Wi-Fi, mobile device pairing, SiriusXM, and Bose Premium Audio makes sure you never miss a beat. Interior luxury and convenience abounds with a power liftgate, heated synthetic leather seats, adaptive remote start and proximity entry, remote opening windows, pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, and a vibrating safety alert seat. Take it up a notch in this Sport XT5 with a bigger motor, a double sized power sunroof, rain sensing wipers, perforated leather seats, heated steering wheel, Driver Information Centre digital gauge cluster, memory package, wireless charging, dual zone automatic climate control, interior accent lighting, and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Ultraview Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminium Wheels, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $320.31 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Bolton Cadillac is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
