2020 Cadillac XT5

$41,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 1 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10527147

10527147 Stock #: 708879A

708879A VIN: 1GYKNGRS1LZ135585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,102 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.