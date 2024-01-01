Menu
<p>Clean and Tidy local Hyundai Santa Fe from Bowmanville, ON! This Sport model comes with nice options and is a comfortable ride! The exterior features keyless entry, remote trunk release, headlights and foglights, a set of nice factory alloy wheels, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, a rear hitch, colour-matched side mirrors, and a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, Active ECO Mode for improved fuel economy, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, hill descent assist and more!</p><p> </p><p>Great Family Commuter!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

224,007 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L FWD Heated Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth CD A/C

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2.4L FWD Heated Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth CD A/C

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,007KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LB9DG050005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean and Tidy local Hyundai Santa Fe from Bowmanville, ON! This Sport model comes with nice options and is a comfortable ride! The exterior features keyless entry, remote trunk release, headlights and foglights, a set of nice factory alloy wheels, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, a rear hitch, colour-matched side mirrors, and a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, Active ECO Mode for improved fuel economy, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, hill descent assist and more!

 

Great Family Commuter!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport