$8,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2.4L FWD Heated Cloth FM/XM Bluetooth CD A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean and Tidy local Hyundai Santa Fe from Bowmanville, ON! This Sport model comes with nice options and is a comfortable ride! The exterior features keyless entry, remote trunk release, headlights and foglights, a set of nice factory alloy wheels, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, a rear hitch, colour-matched side mirrors, and a 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, Active ECO Mode for improved fuel economy, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, hill descent assist and more!
Great Family Commuter!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
