<p>Super-Clean LOW KM, Local One-Owner GMC Canyon from Bowmanville, ON! This 2WD Elevation package looks and drives amazing in its Black paint and Black elevation factory alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry, automatic headlights, front tow hooks, black side steps, tinted privacy glass, a rear bumper step, spray-in GMC Bed-liner, a GMC soft-folding tonneau cover, blacked-out grille, cargo bed light, a strong and fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 5, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a power-adjustable driver seat, steering wheel mounted cruise control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! </p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Local One-Owner, LOW KM!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2021 GMC Canyon

51,212 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon

2WD Elevation CarPlay Android Auto Backup Cam XM

2021 GMC Canyon

2WD Elevation CarPlay Android Auto Backup Cam XM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

51,212KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTG5BEA6M1138543

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,212 KM

Super-Clean LOW KM, Local One-Owner GMC Canyon from Bowmanville, ON! This 2WD Elevation package looks and drives amazing in its Black paint and Black elevation factory alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry, automatic headlights, front tow hooks, black side steps, tinted privacy glass, a rear bumper step, spray-in GMC Bed-liner, a GMC soft-folding tonneau cover, blacked-out grille, cargo bed light, a strong and fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 5, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a power-adjustable driver seat, steering wheel mounted cruise control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! 

 

Carfax Claims Free, Local One-Owner, LOW KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2021 GMC Canyon