2021 GMC Canyon
2WD Elevation CarPlay Android Auto Backup Cam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW KM, Local One-Owner GMC Canyon from Bowmanville, ON! This 2WD Elevation package looks and drives amazing in its Black paint and Black elevation factory alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry, automatic headlights, front tow hooks, black side steps, tinted privacy glass, a rear bumper step, spray-in GMC Bed-liner, a GMC soft-folding tonneau cover, blacked-out grille, cargo bed light, a strong and fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 5, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a power-adjustable driver seat, steering wheel mounted cruise control, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Local One-Owner, LOW KM!
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
